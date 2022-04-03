Zacks Investment Research Lowers Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Co-Diagnostics Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company. It develops, manufactures and markets a new, state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company’s technology is utilized for tests which are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also uses proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers. Co-Diagnostics Inc. is based in UT, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CODX. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.00.

NASDAQ:CODX opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.98. Co-Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $11.82. The stock has a market cap of $209.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of -2.60.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 37.45% and a return on equity of 36.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Co-Diagnostics will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,506 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 34,669 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 548,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 22,447 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 20,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 121,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 45,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.56% of the company’s stock.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

