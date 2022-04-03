Zacks Investment Research Lowers Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It dedicated to developing and commercializing targeted therapies for patients of all ages with genetically defined cancers. Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DAWN opened at $10.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.30. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $28.70.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). Analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $171,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc bought 4,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $67,978.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 11,823.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,370,000 after purchasing an additional 516,901 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,223,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 434.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after buying an additional 151,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,710,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,596,000 after buying an additional 891,750 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Day One Biopharmaceuticals (DAWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.