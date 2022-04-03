Zacks Investment Research Lowers Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. provides gaming media platform principally in North America. Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. is based in TORONTO. “

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of EGLX stock opened at $2.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $329.87 million and a P/E ratio of -7.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.12. Enthusiast Gaming has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $8.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the third quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the third quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enthusiast Gaming by 509.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 702,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 586,908 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enthusiast Gaming by 12.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.09% of the company’s stock.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

