Zacks Investment Research Lowers OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneWater Marine Inc. is premium recreational boat retailers principally in the United States. It offers products and services which include the sale of new and pre-owned boats, parts and accessories, finance and insurance products, maintenance and repair services and ancillary services. OneWater Marine Inc. is based in Buford, Georgia. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ONEW. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.67.

Shares of ONEW stock opened at $33.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.96 million, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 3.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. OneWater Marine has a 12 month low of $32.86 and a 12 month high of $62.79.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $336.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.75 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 36.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that OneWater Marine will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Troiano sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $2,000,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 5,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $306,008.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,658 shares of company stock worth $7,345,502 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,472,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,808,000 after buying an additional 37,127 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 1,727.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 633,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,603,000 after purchasing an additional 598,505 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 10.8% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 189,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 18,450 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 172,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,544,000 after purchasing an additional 25,647 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

