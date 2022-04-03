Zacks Investment Research Lowers Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Zevia PBC from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Zevia PBC from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.69.

Shares of NYSE ZVIA opened at $4.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.60. Zevia PBC has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $17.50.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $34.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 million. Analysts forecast that Zevia PBC will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Zevia PBC during the 3rd quarter valued at $241,582,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Zevia PBC during the 4th quarter valued at $13,689,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Zevia PBC during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,149,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Zevia PBC during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,667,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Zevia PBC during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,421,000. 48.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

