Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) to “Hold”

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is an expedition travel company. It produce marine expedition programs and promote conservation and sustainable tourism. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and allows interaction between guests, crew and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers and photographers. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LIND. William Blair began coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of LIND opened at $15.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $768.74 million, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.25. Lindblad Expeditions has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $19.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.79.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 758.61% and a negative net margin of 81.95%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Trey Byus sold 11,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $214,172.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alex P. Schultz purchased 36,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $428,608.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,031 shares of company stock worth $1,251,623 in the last ninety days. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIND. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 60,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 27,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 25.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lindblad Expeditions (LIND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.