Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) to Buy

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.87% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP bank holding company registered under the Bank Holding Act of 1956. Through its subsidiaries, Co. provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ SFNC opened at $25.89 on Friday. Simmons First National has a 52-week low of $25.84 and a 52-week high of $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.20 and a 200-day moving average of $29.42.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $199.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.15 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Simmons First National will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFNC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 33.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 38,228 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at about $1,553,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 16.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 686.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 44,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 38,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

