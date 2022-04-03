Zero Hits One Day Trading Volume of $77.00 (ZER)

Zero (ZER) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Zero has a market cap of $303,294.06 and $77.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0269 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zero has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $181.67 or 0.00385448 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00090208 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.02 or 0.00106136 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004530 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006626 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000452 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,254,122 coins. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

