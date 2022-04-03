ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Price Hits $0.0166 on Exchanges

ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be bought for about $0.0166 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. ZIMBOCASH has a market capitalization of $26.46 million and approximately $7,148.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZIMBOCASH alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00049735 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,501.80 or 0.07536670 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,459.56 or 0.99991497 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00054431 BTC.

About ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZIMBOCASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZIMBOCASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.