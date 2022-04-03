Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 133.3% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 55.2% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZBH has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $178.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.15 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $172.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.04.

ZBH opened at $127.73 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $108.47 and a one year high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.20.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

