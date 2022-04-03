ZooKeeper Reaches One Day Volume of $689,132.00 (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 2nd. ZooKeeper has a market capitalization of $11.71 million and $689,132.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZooKeeper coin can now be purchased for $0.0928 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZooKeeper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00049342 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,465.73 or 0.07512187 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,038.55 or 0.99791579 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00045902 BTC.

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 126,218,974 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZooKeeper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZooKeeper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZooKeeper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZooKeeper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.