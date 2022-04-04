-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.02. Travelzoo reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 92.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Travelzoo.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $14.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.88 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 111.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TZOO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Travelzoo in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelzoo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

In related news, Director Ralph Bartel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $36,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 61,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $389,349.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 268,091 shares of company stock worth $1,681,161. 54.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TZOO stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,784. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day moving average is $9.64. Travelzoo has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.83 million, a PE ratio of 128.63 and a beta of 1.70.

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

