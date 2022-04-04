$0.03 EPS Expected for OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) will post $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. OptimizeRx also posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OptimizeRx.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 0.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

OPRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Shares of OPRX stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.22. 113,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,213. The stock has a market cap of $718.93 million, a P/E ratio of 436.60 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.98. OptimizeRx has a 52-week low of $34.31 and a 52-week high of $99.18.

In other OptimizeRx news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $728,804.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPRX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in OptimizeRx by 26.5% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in OptimizeRx by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 86.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaging in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support.

