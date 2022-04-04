-$0.07 EPS Expected for BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) to announce ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BigBear.ai’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.06). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BigBear.ai will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.01). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BigBear.ai.

Get BigBear.ai alerts:

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($1.00).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BigBear.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,142,000.

Shares of BBAI traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.74. 185,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,465. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.41. BigBear.ai has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

BigBear.ai Company Profile (Get Rating)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides analytics solutions defense, intelligence, and commercial markets. Its suite of subscription-based products enables customers to catalog, curate, manage, automate, and visualize data feeds. The company is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BigBear.ai (BBAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.