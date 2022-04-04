-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIVGet Rating) to announce ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings. VBI Vaccines posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIVGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 42.79% and a negative net margin of 11,054.36%.

VBIV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on VBI Vaccines from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBIV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in VBI Vaccines by 21.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 202,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 36,385 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in VBI Vaccines by 509.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 63,618 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in VBI Vaccines by 6.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,065,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after acquiring an additional 121,180 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in VBI Vaccines by 64.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 86,980 shares during the period. 43.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VBI Vaccines stock opened at $1.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $450.28 million, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.94. VBI Vaccines has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $4.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.30.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

