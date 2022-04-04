-$0.09 EPS Expected for TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) This Quarter

Analysts expect TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TrueCar’s earnings. TrueCar posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TrueCar.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRUE. Craig Hallum cut TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Northcoast Research began coverage on TrueCar in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on TrueCar from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on TrueCar in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on TrueCar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRUE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in TrueCar by 167,431.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 26,789 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in TrueCar in the 3rd quarter worth about $477,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new position in TrueCar in the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TrueCar in the 3rd quarter worth about $790,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in TrueCar by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 219,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 15,638 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TRUE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.00. The company had a trading volume of 445,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,928. The stock has a market cap of $386.26 million, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.52. TrueCar has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $6.22.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

