-$0.12 EPS Expected for Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) to report ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ earnings. Abeona Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.80) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Abeona Therapeutics.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abeona Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 825,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 139,259 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 24.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 814,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 157,898 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 145.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 329,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 195,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 27.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $0.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average is $0.55. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $2.04.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

