-$0.13 EPS Expected for U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for U.S. Silica’s earnings. U.S. Silica reported earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Silica will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.08). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow U.S. Silica.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $284.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.55 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. U.S. Silica’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on SLCA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Silica in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Silica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

Shares of SLCA stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.45. 55,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,609. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.45 and its 200-day moving average is $11.12. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.28 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. U.S. Silica has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.73.

In other U.S. Silica news, insider Zach Carusona sold 22,575 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $226,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Derek Ussery sold 26,983 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $337,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,796 shares of company stock valued at $735,490 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLCA. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in U.S. Silica by 19.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,461,884 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,650,000 after buying an additional 716,143 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,443,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in U.S. Silica by 196.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 502,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after buying an additional 332,900 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in U.S. Silica by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 860,920 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,093,000 after buying an additional 309,996 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 42.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 710,807 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 213,116 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

