$0.16 EPS Expected for BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for BrightView’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.17. BrightView posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BrightView will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BrightView.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $591.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.95 million. BrightView had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

BV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair cut shares of BrightView from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

In other news, major shareholder Msd Partners, L.P. sold 5,906,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $82,579,216.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of BrightView by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 32,974 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BrightView by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,337,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,991,000 after acquiring an additional 181,308 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in BrightView by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 180,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 70,582 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in BrightView by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in BrightView by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter.

BrightView stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 1.36. BrightView has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $19.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.31.

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

