-$0.21 EPS Expected for The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Real Good Food’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Real Good Food will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.51). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Real Good Food.

RGF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Real Good Food from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Roth Capital started coverage on Real Good Food in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.19.

Shares of RGF stock opened at $8.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.57. Real Good Food has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $12.75.

In other Real Good Food news, Director Deanna T. Brady purchased 5,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.14 per share, with a total value of $36,797.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGF. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Real Good Food in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Real Good Food in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Real Good Food in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Real Good Food in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Real Good Food in the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

The Real Good Food Company, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for The Real Good Food Company, LLC that operates as a health- and wellness-focused frozen food company. It develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients in the United States.

