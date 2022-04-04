-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) will announce ($0.24) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aterian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.18). Aterian posted earnings of ($0.64) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aterian will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.45). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aterian.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.20. Aterian had a negative net margin of 94.74% and a negative return on equity of 42.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on ATER shares. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Aterian from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

NASDAQ:ATER traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,826,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,338. Aterian has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $33.97. The firm has a market cap of $215.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.14.

In related news, insider Yaniv Zion Sarig sold 166,127 shares of Aterian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $445,220.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Aterian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aterian by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Aterian during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aterian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

