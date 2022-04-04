$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAXGet Rating) will announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.13. Dynavax Technologies posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2,300%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAXGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 95.00%. The business had revenue of $195.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on DVAX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX opened at $11.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Dynavax Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $21.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average of $14.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.36.

In related news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 24,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $254,060.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Burgess sold 21,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $227,364.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,496 shares of company stock worth $1,801,527 in the last 90 days. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVAX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,295,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 298.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,034,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,077,000 after buying an additional 1,524,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 394.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,770,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,911,000 after buying an additional 1,412,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 423.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,620,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,043,000 after buying an additional 1,310,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 176.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,789,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,629,000 after buying an additional 1,141,462 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

