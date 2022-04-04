$0.32 EPS Expected for Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) will announce $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.29. Meridian Bioscience reported earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Meridian Bioscience.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $88.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.75 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 18.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VIVO shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Meridian Bioscience stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,671. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Meridian Bioscience has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $29.16.

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Kitzmiller purchased 4,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.87 per share, with a total value of $100,176.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lourdes Weltzien sold 20,000 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $512,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIVO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 318,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after buying an additional 34,034 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

