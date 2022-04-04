$0.32 EPS Expected for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) This Quarter

Analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Williams Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.34. Williams Companies posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Williams Companies will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Williams Companies.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.62.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $434,694.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $719,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 288,593 shares of company stock valued at $8,918,279. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Williams Companies by 18.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,236,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $298,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,983 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 12.6% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Williams Companies by 4.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 112,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies stock opened at $33.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.85. Williams Companies has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $34.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.10%.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

