$0.79 EPS Expected for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Paychex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.84. Paychex reported earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paychex will report full year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Paychex.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAYX. Cowen raised Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.27.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,409,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,419,596,000 after acquiring an additional 297,980 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,916,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,036,137,000 after acquiring an additional 132,311 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,895,918,000 after acquiring an additional 553,659 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,024,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $957,240,000 after acquiring an additional 161,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,765,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $650,495,000 after acquiring an additional 195,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $138.39. The stock had a trading volume of 90,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,200. The stock has a market cap of $49.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.40. Paychex has a 52-week low of $92.74 and a 52-week high of $140.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.40%.

Paychex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paychex (PAYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.