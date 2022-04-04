$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ManTech International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.87. ManTech International posted earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full-year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ManTech International.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $634.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

MANT has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair raised ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ManTech International from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America raised ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ManTech International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ManTech International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

In related news, major shareholder George J. Pedersen sold 9,384,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total transaction of $734,082,419.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ManTech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,050,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,370,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,716,000 after purchasing an additional 179,823 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in ManTech International by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 729,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,224,000 after acquiring an additional 124,797 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in ManTech International by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 805,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,141,000 after acquiring an additional 121,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in ManTech International by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,047,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,362,000 after acquiring an additional 94,965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

MANT traded down $1.09 on Wednesday, hitting $85.11. 3,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,267. ManTech International has a twelve month low of $66.91 and a twelve month high of $92.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.10%.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

