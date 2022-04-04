$1.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) will post $1.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.00 billion and the highest is $1.01 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide reported sales of $861.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will report full-year sales of $4.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $4.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Atlas Air Worldwide.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $7.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAWW. StockNews.com began coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

In other news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 9,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $882,288.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Michael Steen sold 6,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $585,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. lifted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 48.7% in the third quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 2,007,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,932,000 after buying an additional 657,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,193,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,300,000 after buying an additional 109,588 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,923,000 after buying an additional 22,969 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,861,000 after buying an additional 315,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,713,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares during the period.

AAWW stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,139. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12 month low of $60.69 and a 12 month high of $97.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.87.

Atlas Air Worldwide declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

