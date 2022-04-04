$1.05 EPS Expected for Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Materion’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02. Materion reported earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Materion will report full year earnings of $5.00 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.87 to $6.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Materion.

Get Materion alerts:

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $397.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.03 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

MTRN has been the topic of several research reports. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Materion in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Materion from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Materion in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.33.

Shares of Materion stock opened at $87.47 on Friday. Materion has a 1 year low of $64.48 and a 1 year high of $96.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTRN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Materion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Materion during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Materion by 1,870.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Materion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Materion in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

About Materion (Get Rating)

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Materion (MTRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.