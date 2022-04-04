$1.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the highest is $1.10. Argo Group International posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 145.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full-year earnings of $4.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Argo Group International.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($2.73). Argo Group International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 5.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS.

ARGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point raised Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut Argo Group International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James lowered Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Argo Group International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Argo Group International by 47,946.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 946,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,427,000 after purchasing an additional 944,551 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Argo Group International during the fourth quarter worth about $19,168,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Argo Group International during the third quarter worth about $16,116,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Argo Group International by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,181,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,635,000 after purchasing an additional 297,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Port Capital LLC boosted its position in Argo Group International by 28.3% during the third quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 890,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,486,000 after acquiring an additional 196,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARGO traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.72. 2,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,660. Argo Group International has a 52 week low of $36.37 and a 52 week high of $61.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.10%.

About Argo Group International (Get Rating)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Argo Group International (ARGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.