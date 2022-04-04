$1.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $1.63. Apollo Global Management posted earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full-year earnings of $5.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $5.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $6.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.54 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 30.89%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $101.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.56.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $62.33. 2,409,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,188,295. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.58. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $46.33 and a 1 year high of $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.53%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,375 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.23 per share, for a total transaction of $92,441.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,341,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,611,000 after buying an additional 60,409 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $310,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 744,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,872,000 after buying an additional 36,979 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,155,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,357,000 after buying an additional 16,087 shares during the period.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

