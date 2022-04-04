$1.80 Billion in Sales Expected for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) will announce $1.80 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.93 billion and the lowest is $1.66 billion. Activision Blizzard reported sales of $2.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full year sales of $8.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $8.93 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.21 billion to $10.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.82.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $80.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $99.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 13.62%.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,948. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

