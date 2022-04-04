$11.16 Billion in Sales Expected for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) to report $11.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.21 billion and the lowest is $11.11 billion. AstraZeneca posted sales of $7.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full year sales of $44.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $43.95 billion to $44.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $47.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.63 billion to $47.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. DZ Bank upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $37,903,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 158,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $542,230,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AZN traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.67. 4,076,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,606,571. The stock has a market cap of $206.60 billion, a PE ratio of 476.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.48. AstraZeneca has a one year low of $48.26 and a one year high of $67.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.68 and a 200-day moving average of $59.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,378.67%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

