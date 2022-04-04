1,221 Shares in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Acquired by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 36.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on BURL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $288.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $353.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.85.

BURL traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $181.95. The company had a trading volume of 19,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,910. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.15 and a 12 month high of $357.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.33.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 85.14%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Profile (Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.