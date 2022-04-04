1,221 Shares in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Acquired by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 36.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.
A number of equities analysts have commented on BURL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $288.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $353.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.85.
Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 85.14%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Burlington Stores Profile (Get Rating)
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.
