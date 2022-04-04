$124.23 Million in Sales Expected for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) will report sales of $124.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $132.00 million and the lowest is $115.80 million. Black Stone Minerals posted sales of $61.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 101.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full year sales of $490.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $467.80 million to $549.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $504.87 million, with estimates ranging from $475.96 million to $543.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.41. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 50.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

BSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,942,000 after purchasing an additional 918,817 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,262,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,045,000 after purchasing an additional 206,335 shares during the period. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,198,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Mudita Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $10,365,000. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 955,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,513,000 after purchasing an additional 331,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSM traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,201,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,774. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Black Stone Minerals has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $14.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 144.00%.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

