$136.50 Million in Sales Expected for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) will announce $136.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $129.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $145.00 million. 3D Systems reported sales of $146.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full year sales of $604.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $600.00 million to $610.56 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $650.04 million, with estimates ranging from $634.60 million to $658.37 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for 3D Systems.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 52.31%. The business had revenue of $150.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DDD. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on 3D Systems from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on 3D Systems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on 3D Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley cut their target price on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on 3D Systems in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3D Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

In other 3D Systems news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $105,475.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Malissia Clinton sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $70,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,301 shares of company stock worth $518,942. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in 3D Systems by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 900 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,275 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,077 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DDD traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.67. The company had a trading volume of 85,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,781. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.19. 3D Systems has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.81.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

