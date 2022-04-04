13,865 Shares in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Acquired by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 60,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% during the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 3.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

NYSE:WY opened at $38.02 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $43.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.50 and its 200 day moving average is $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.66.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

About Weyerhaeuser (Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.