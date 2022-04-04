$140.15 Million in Sales Expected for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWRGet Rating) will post $140.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $314.90 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $32.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 327.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $275.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $140.40 million to $612.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $294.00 million, with estimates ranging from $63.60 million to $566.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWRGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $27.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.30 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.99% and a negative net margin of 126.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.80.

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 146,388 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $7,599,001.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James C. Hamilton sold 19,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total transaction of $1,268,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 242,763 shares of company stock valued at $13,633,010. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARWR. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 760.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 10,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $84,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,032,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,849. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.95 and a beta of 1.41. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $38.89 and a twelve month high of $93.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.46.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

