14,401 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 20,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 33,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period.
Shares of VGSH stock opened at $59.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.89 and its 200-day moving average is $60.66. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $59.09 and a 52-week high of $61.64.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile (Get Rating)
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
