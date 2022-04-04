$155.00 Million in Sales Expected for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $155.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings. Veeco Instruments reported sales of $133.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full-year sales of $663.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $660.00 million to $665.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $748.95 million, with estimates ranging from $732.90 million to $765.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.97 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on VECO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VECO. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,871,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,557,000 after buying an additional 1,015,252 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,558,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,612,000 after purchasing an additional 370,300 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 609,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after purchasing an additional 306,155 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,317,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 302,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 148,566 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VECO opened at $26.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.53. Veeco Instruments has a 12 month low of $20.13 and a 12 month high of $32.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.27 and a beta of 1.33.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

