$168.25 Million in Sales Expected for Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) to report sales of $168.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sterling Check’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $171.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $166.69 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sterling Check will report full-year sales of $748.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $747.40 million to $750.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $816.21 million, with estimates ranging from $810.87 million to $824.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sterling Check.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.50 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis.

STER has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Sterling Check from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sterling Check from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Check from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Sterling Check from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Sterling Check from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STER. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter worth about $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Check stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.80. The stock had a trading volume of 315,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,656. Sterling Check has a 12 month low of $17.27 and a 12 month high of $28.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

