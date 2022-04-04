1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $52.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “1ST SOURCE CORP.is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. The bank offers a broad range of commercial banking, personal banking and trust services. In addition, 1st Source Bank provides highly specialized financing services for: automobile fleets in the rental and leasing industries; privately-held used aircraft; heavy duty trucks and construction equipment.These services are marketed nationwide. “

Get 1st Source alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on 1st Source in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ SRCE opened at $46.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. 1st Source has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $52.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.76.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). 1st Source had a net margin of 33.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that 1st Source will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. 1st Source’s payout ratio is presently 26.44%.

In related news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.69 per share, with a total value of $48,690.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 19.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 1st Source in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,849,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of 1st Source in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,303,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 13,525 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,310,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,012,000 after purchasing an additional 45,642 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1st Source Company Profile (Get Rating)

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 1st Source (SRCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.