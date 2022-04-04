$2.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $2.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.37 and the lowest is $1.57. Encore Capital Group reported earnings of $2.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full-year earnings of $8.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $9.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $10.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.39. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $357.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ECPG shares. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Encore Capital Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encore Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

ECPG traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Encore Capital Group has a 1 year low of $37.60 and a 1 year high of $72.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.94 and a 200 day moving average of $59.94. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 4,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total value of $315,396.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 6,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $423,703.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,361 shares of company stock valued at $2,572,100. 2.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Encore Capital Group by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 150.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 14,851 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 12.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 68,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 7,363 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 12,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

