20,421 Shares in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 145.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 209.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Natural Gas ETF alerts:

First Trust Natural Gas ETF stock opened at $25.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.24. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $25.38.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.