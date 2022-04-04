2,085 Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Purchased by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 282.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $3,481,628.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $4,823,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,666 shares of company stock worth $8,709,616 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.50.

CB stock traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $214.03. 40,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,083. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $205.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $155.78 and a 12-month high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.61%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

