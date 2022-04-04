2,100 Shares in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Acquired by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,730,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $768,361,000 after acquiring an additional 17,928 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 11,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period. 74.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $179.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.85 and a 1-year high of $238.93.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Several brokerages have commented on ECL. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Edward Jones upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab (Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.