2,168,315 Shares in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,168,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,232,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 2.74% of Harsco as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSC. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Harsco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Harsco by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Harsco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $379,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HSC shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Harsco in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Harsco in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

In other Harsco news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HSC opened at $12.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Harsco Co. has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $23.73. The company has a market cap of $982.39 million, a PE ratio of -309.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.00.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. Harsco had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Harsco Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

