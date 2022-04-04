$22.08 Million in Sales Expected for SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) will report $22.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SI-BONE’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.34 million and the lowest is $21.81 million. SI-BONE posted sales of $20.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SI-BONE will report full year sales of $107.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $107.14 million to $107.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $130.78 million, with estimates ranging from $130.66 million to $130.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SI-BONE.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $25.23 million during the quarter. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 62.75% and a negative return on equity of 38.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on SIBN. Bank of America reduced their price objective on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SI-BONE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.

SI-BONE stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.60. The stock had a trading volume of 173,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,705. SI-BONE has a one year low of $17.96 and a one year high of $37.21. The company has a current ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $723.38 million, a PE ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.41.

In other SI-BONE news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 4,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $90,772.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $38,434.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,359 shares of company stock valued at $358,333 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIBN. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,090,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,646,000 after purchasing an additional 825,476 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,962,000 after purchasing an additional 304,050 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 4th quarter worth $43,762,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 309.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,007,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,570,000 after purchasing an additional 760,836 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 774,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,589,000 after purchasing an additional 159,357 shares during the period.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

