2,273 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Bought by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Planning LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 339,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 20,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $841,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $162.70 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $148.88 and a one year high of $172.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.70.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.