2,276 Shares in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Bought by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $67.54 on Monday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $51.85 and a 52-week high of $132.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.74 and a 200-day moving average of $91.59.

