2,689 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Bought by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,689 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. raised its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 15,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Visa by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 4,091 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $226.36 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $186.67 and a one year high of $252.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on V. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.33.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

